Baltimore Food Truck Week

What: Celebrating local chefs on wheels

When: April 6- 15

Where: Various locations

More info: Baltimore Food Truck Week

Baltimore Farmers Market and Bazaar

What: The 41st season of the farmers' market under the JFX returns

When: Every Sunday from April 8 - December 23

Where: Beneath the JFX at Holliday and Saratoga Streets

More info: Baltimore Farmers' Market and Bazaar

Light City Festival

What: Light City is the nation's only large-scale international light and ideas festival

When: April 14 - 21

When: Inner Harbor, Downtown Baltimore

More info: Light City

Labs@Light City

What: Seminars and talks focus on the future of soceity and eploring innovations and practices to build stronger, more equitable cities

When: April 18 - 21

Where: The IMET Columbus Center, 700 E. Pratt Street

More Info: Light City

SpringFest

What: Celebrate Earth Day in Old Ellicott City at our annual SpringFest celebration. Free and family-friendly event offers 3 outdoor stages featuring music from 25+ bands.

When: Saturday, April 21

Where: Main Street, Ellicott City

More info: SpringFest

Canton Spring Festival featuring Crushfest

What: Outdoor festival featuring food, drinks, live music, kid zone, 100+ local vendors, and family fun

When: Saturday, April 21

Where: Patterson Park

More info: Canton Spring Festival

Privateer Festival

What: Celebrate Baltimore’s maritime prowess and enjoy a land invasion of living history with live music and pirates

When: April 21 - 22

Where: Fells Point

More info: Privateer Festival

Highlandtown Wine Festival

What: Wine, music, and vendors

When: Sunday, April 22

Where: Claremont St., Highlandtown

More info: Highlandtown Wine Festival

Charm City Bluegrass Festival

What: Two-day celebration of world class music

When: April 27 - 28

Where: Druid Hill Park

More info: Charm City Bluegrass Festival

Baltimore Walk for Wishes

What: Walk to raise money for Make A Wish Mid-Atlantic

When: Saturday, April 29

Where: Rash Field, Inner Harbor

More info: Walk for Wishes

Brigance Brigade 5.7K

What: Race to raise money to fight ALS

When: April 29

Where: Canton Waterfront Park

More info: Brigance Brigade

Baltimore Vintage Flea Sip and Shop

What: Shop some of the area's best vintage vendors

When: Sunday, April 29

Where: R. House, 301 W. 29th St.

More Info: Vintage Flea Sip and Shop

Flower Mart Festival Baltimore

What: Live music, food, vendors, and family fun all in the heart of Baltimore

When: May 4 -5

Where: Mount Vernon

More info: Flower Mart

Baltimore Tattoo Arts Convention

What: The exhibition boasts hundreds of the finest professional tattooers, tattoo memorabilia and curiosity themed carnival of sideshow performers

When: May 4 - 6

Where: Baltimore Convention Center

More info: Baltimore Tattoo Arts Convention

Festival for the Animals March and Music Celebration

What: Walk and music festival to raise money to support the Maryland SPCA

When: Saturday, May 5

Where: Port Covington

More Info: Festival for the Animals

20th Annual Kinetic Sculpture Race

What: A race through Baltimore of unique human-powered works of art designed to compete on land and in water.

When: Saturday, May 5

Where: Starts at the American Visionary Art Museum

More info: Kinetic Sculpture Race

Towsontown Festival

What: The festival features three entertainment stages with over 30 acts and more than 400 vendors to satisfy every appetite.

When: May 5 - 6

Where: Towson

More info: Towsontown Festival

Made in Maryland Festival

What: Maryland-themed day on the bay will feature arts and crafts vendors, good trucks, wine, beer, kids activities and live music

When: Sunday, May 6

Where: Kurtz's Beach

More info: Made in Maryland Festival

Step Forward

What: 5k walk to benefit the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance

When: Sunday May 6

Where: National Mall/Constitution Gardens in D.C.

More info: Step Forward to Cure Tuberous Sclerosis Complex

The Preakness Balloon Festival

What: 25 hot air balloons, tethered balloon rides, a large kid zone, a beer and wine garden, vendors, food, a balloon glow after dusk, amd live music

When: May 11 - 13

Where: Howard County Fairgrounds

More info: Preakness Balloon Festival

Pile of Craft

What: Event featuring homemade goods from more than 50 artists

When: Saturday, May 12

Where: 2640 Saint Paul Street, Space 2640

More info: Pile of Craft

Lexington Market Crab Derby

What: Food from some of Lexington Market’s most iconic vendors, live music, games, a VIP area, family zone, and of course the world-famous Lexington Market Crab Derby.

When: Thursday, May 17

Where: Lexington Market

More info: Crab Derby

Black-Eyed Susan Day

What: Ladies day at the track featuring live music, horse races and a seminar featuring renowned female racing analysts

When: Friday, May 18

Where: Pimlico Race Course

More info: Black-Eyed Susan Day

Preakness Stakes

What: The 2nd leg of the triple-crown in racing. Post-Malone and Odesza are headlining Infield-Fest

When: Saturday, May 19

Where: Pimlico Race Course

More info: Preakness Stakes

Blue Angels Perform

What: U.S. Naval Academy Air Show

When: Wednesday, May 23

Where: Annapolis

More info: Blue Angels

Brew at the Zoo

What: Beer festival at the Maryland Zoo featuring unlimited beer samples of more than 80 brew varieties plus live music, vendors and all-day admission to the zoo

When: May 26 - 27

Where: Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

More info: Brew at the Zoo

Great Grapes! Wine & Food Festival

What: Maryland wine festival featuring hundreds of wins to taste as well as food, arts and crafts, and a kids area

When: Saturday, June 2

Where: Oregon Ridge Park

More info: Great Grapes!

2018 Baltimore 10-Miler

What: A 10-mile run that takes you through Druid Hill Park and the Maryland Zoo

When: Saturday, Jun 2

Where: Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

More info: Baltimore 10-miler

4th Annual Baltimore Wine Fest

What: 160+ wines from around the world, gourmet eats provided by local eateries and food trucks, live music, and a family zone

When: Saturday, June 16

Where: Canton Waterfront Park

More info: Baltimore Wine Fest

Artscape

What: America's largest free arts festival featuring 150+ artists and vendors

When: July 20 -22

Where: Mount Royal Avenue & Cathedral Street, Charles Street, Bolton Hill, and Station North Arts & Entertainment District neighborhoods

More info: Artscape

Drink Local Festival

What: Everything at this Festival is made in our home State of Maryland; from the craft beverages to the handmade crafts to the homegrown eats

When: Saturday, August 25

Where: Rash Field, Inner Harbor

More info: Drink Local Festival

Brunch Fest

What: All-you-care-to-taste brunch extravaganza. Enjoy brunch samples 15+ restaurants

When: Saturday, September 15

Where: Harbor Point

More info: Brunch Fest

