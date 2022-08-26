Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Elton John, Britney Spears join forces on new dance single

Music-Elton John-Britney Spears
AP
This combination of photos show Britney Spears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and Elton John at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Spears and John have collaborated for the first time, creating the slinky, club-ready single "Hold Me Closer" that sees the pop icons take old sounds and fashion something new. (AP Photo)
Music-Elton John-Britney Spears
Posted at 8:34 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 08:39:49-04

Britney Spears and Elton John have joined forces for the first time on a new dance single.

The song, "Hold Me Closer," meshes together John's classic 1971 hit "Tiny Dancer," as well as 1971's "The One" and his 1976 smash “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart," with Spears' vocals soaring throughout, The Associated Press reported.

This marks the first song Spears has released in six years and her first track since the ending of her 13-year conservatorship, the news outlet reported.

Spears' last album "Glory," was released in 2016.

Spears' conservatorship ended last November and for the first time since 2008, she gained full control over her music career, finances and medical decisions.

Her attorney filed a request to end the conservatorship last October. His request came weeks after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as the conservator by the court, NBC News reported.

CNN reported that John's husband convinced him to work with the pop princess.

“She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars and she sounds amazing on this record. I love her dearly and am delighted with what we’ve created together,” John said in a statement, the news outlet reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019