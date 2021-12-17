Child abuse charge dismissed against Alabama Shakes drummer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A child abuse charge has been dismissed against the drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes.

Court records show a Limestone County judge on Thursday dismissed the charge against 36-year-old Steven William Johnson.

Johnson had been arrested in March after being indicted on charges of abuse of a child.

The Associated Press reported that his charges included willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18.

Johnson's attorney, Nick Lough, told The Associated Press that Johnson maintained his innocence the entire time.

Lough said the charges related to a spanking incident.

The March indictment listed no particulars about the allegation beyond the criminal statute definition of child abuse.

The Athens, Alabama-based band has won four Grammys, including "Best American Roots Performance" in 2017 and "Best Alternative Music Album" in 2015, the AP reported.

The news outlet reported that they've been on hiatus since 2018 so lead singer Brittany Howard could focus on her solo project.