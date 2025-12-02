'Evil and disgusting': Sabrina Carpenter scolds White House's use of her music in video

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter on Tuesday blasted the White House over its use of one of her songs in a video highlighting the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Shared to the social media platform X, the video shows a montage of federal agents confronting, tackling, and arresting several people, while Carpenter's 2024 song "Juno" plays in the background.

"This video is evil and disgusting," she replied. "Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."



Carpenter is just the latest high-profile musician to denounce the White House for utilizing their content in posts and branding aimed at immigration enforcement activities and new officer recruitment.

Popular bands and artists including Semisonic, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club (BRMC), Jess Glynne, Thomas Kinkade and Morgan Weistling have similarly asked the Trump administration to stop using their work or take down posts.

Elected officials and political campaigns utilizing pop culture material for online memes and social media posts is nothing new, and President Trump has long received criticism from artists about its use of their material without permission — both while in office and on the campaign trail.

But the fact that these posts — many of which contain controversial material that some find offensive — are now coming from official government accounts breaks with the norms of decorum long associated with traditional government communications, experts say.

Meanwhile, it's not just musicians who have complained about the use of their intellectual property. Several companies, including INDYCAR, Penske Truck Rental and Ford Motor Company have all said that their content was used by the Trump administration without permission or in violation of company policies.

