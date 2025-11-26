Bob Ross painting breaks $1M record at John Oliver's auction of oddities to benefit PBS

Comedian John Oliver's HBO show "Last Week Tonight" raised more than $1.5 million for PBS through a charity auction featuring unusual items and artwork.

The auction's star lot was a Bob Ross painting titled "Cabin at Sunset," which sold for more than $1 million. The sale set a new record for a Bob Ross artwork at auction.

The fundraising event also featured bizarre items that have appeared on Oliver's show over the years, including Russell Crowe's jockstrap and a sculpture of President Lyndon B. Johnson's scrotum.

The money raised will support local public television stations across the country. The funding comes after Congress cut PBS funding earlier this year, creating financial challenges for public broadcasting stations nationwide.

Oliver's auction demonstrates how entertainment figures can leverage their platforms to support public media during times of reduced government funding.

