Baltimore Bachelor hoping for a rose in the new season of the Bachelorette

All of Baltimore will be watching as Justin, from Baltimore, hopes to win Katie's heart in this season of the Bachelorette.

The 26-year-old works in investment sales and is a very talent painter. Justin says he has never found "the one" and hopes to this season.

Justin considers himself a romantic and holds a lot of value in having a strong connection, emotionally and physically.

He comes from a loving family and credits his parents, who have been happily married for over 30 years, with providing him an excellent example of what a successful relationship should look like.

Twenty-nine charming men and one mystery box hope to get lucky in love with Katie Thurston when the 17th season of "The Bachelorette" premieres MONDAY, JUNE 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on WMAR. Click here to see the other men hoping to capture Katie's heart.

By the end of the first show only 23 men will remain.