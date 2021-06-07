Watch
Baltimore Bachelor hoping for a rose in the new season of the Bachelorette

Meet Justin, from Baltimore
Craig Sjodin/ABC
THE BACHELORETTE - ABC's "The Bachelorette" stars Justin. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jun 07, 2021
All of Baltimore will be watching as Justin, from Baltimore, hopes to win Katie's heart in this season of the Bachelorette.

The 26-year-old works in investment sales and is a very talent painter. Justin says he has never found "the one" and hopes to this season.

Justin considers himself a romantic and holds a lot of value in having a strong connection, emotionally and physically.

He comes from a loving family and credits his parents, who have been happily married for over 30 years, with providing him an excellent example of what a successful relationship should look like.

Twenty-nine charming men and one mystery box hope to get lucky in love with Katie Thurston when the 17th season of "The Bachelorette" premieres MONDAY, JUNE 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on WMAR. Click here to see the other men hoping to capture Katie's heart.

By the end of the first show only 23 men will remain.

