Long tradition 'The Alibi Breakfast' entertains owners, trainers, celebrities at Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE — Another long-standing tradition has been restored to the Preakness Stakes - The Alibi Breakfast.

Legend has it that it all started with a few trainers sipping coffee on the porch of Pimlico’s old clubhouse in the late 1930s.

Now, it's a soiree of owners, trainers, media and celebrities to preview and gab about the coveted middle jewel of the triple crown, and of course come up with the reasons why they won't win the race.

An extremely Baltimore breakfast, the spread included crab cakes, chicken and waffles and smoked salmon. Black eyed susan cocktails, the official drink of The Preakness, were in no short supply as well.

Despite thoughts of the upcoming race, the track's legacy and history weren't lost on the crowd.

"Pimlico is still No. 1. Pimlico will always be the No. 1 track in Maryland because it's got historical value. Secretariet ran on this track, Man of War ran on this track." - horse owner George Stegmaier said.

