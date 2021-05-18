ABC releases primetime schedule for the 2021-2022 season

NEW YORK — ABC on Tuesday released its primetime schedule for the 2021-2022 season.

Debuting this fall on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. is the highly anticipated reboot of the late 80s early 90s comedy “The Wonder Years” from Saladin K. Patterson (“Dave,” “The Big Bang Theory”), Lee Daniels (“Empire,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and original series star Fred Savage.

New hip-hop drama series “Queens,” starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, featuring original music performed by cast members will air Tuesdays at 10 pm. Estranged and out-of-touch, four women in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had that made them legends in the hip-hop world.

Other fan-favorites “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “The Bachelorette,” “Big Sky,” “The Conners,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “A Million Little Things,” “The Rookie,” “Shark Tank” and “Station 19” are also set to return this fall.

Additionally, ABC’s newest critically acclaimed comedy, “Home Economics,” returns at its new time – Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT; and “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” returns on a new night – Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, followed by “Supermarket Sweep” at its new time, 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

"black-ish” will returns in midseason for its eighth and final run.

Limited series “Women of the Movement” will premiere as a midseason event, shining a light on Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, whose fight for justice for her murdered son galvanized the civil rights movement.

New comedies “Maggie” and “Abbott Elementary,” as well as “American Idol,” will also debut midseason.

“Maggie” follows a young woman trying to cope with life as a psychic. Maggie regularly sees the future of her friends, parents, clients and random strangers on the street, but when she suddenly sees a glimpse of her own future, Maggie is forced to start living in her own present.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school, Abbott Elementary, where despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

Fall premiere dates will be announced soon.

