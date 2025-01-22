"Enormous liability for the state": Maryland scrambling to fund child abuse settlements

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Maryland lawmakers received warning of a potentially massive bill coming its way to settle lawsuits with victims of child sex abuse.

"About 3500 people have so far come forward with claims against the state, almost all of them people who were in juvenile facilities between — since going back as far as the 1960's," explained David Romans a fiscal and policy coordinator with the Department of Legislative Services.

The wave of claims stem from the state's elimination of the statute of limitations for civil child sexual abuse lawsuits.

Each claim could cost the state $890,000 — totaling more than $3 billion in potential settlements.

"This is potentially an enormous liability for the state," said Romans.

The warning comes as state lawmakers attempt to balance a $3 billion budget shortfall projected next year.

Romans is sounding the alarm about money not being set aside to cover the costs of settlements.

"It is very possible that there will be a settlement reached before the end of session and you all may be asked to find the money to make the first settlement payment which could very easily be in the 100's of millions of dollars," said Romans.

It's unclear how much state funding will be available for these settlements.

According to Romans, Maryland's Attorney General is negotiating settlement amounts with plaintiffs.

Delegate Malcolm Ruff, a Democrat from Baltimore City, is wondering what impact the settlements could have on this year's budget.

"I think it's going to be a very big situation once it comes to bear," said Ruff.

Romans couldn't give Ruff an answer until settlement amounts are revealed.

The state could implement a plan for payments to be made over multiple years, although that's yet to be confirmed.