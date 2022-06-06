Amazon Reviewers Are Raving About This Powerful Electric Cleaning Brush

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Anything that makes cleaning less of a burden is a winner in our books. And the idea of a portable, cordless, rechargeable scrubber that is easy to tote around the house and that works on multiple surfaces is downright thrilling.

The iezfix Electric Spin Scrubber currently sells on Amazon for $42.99, with a $7 coupon that you can apply at checkout.

With four different brush heads intended to tackle a variety of scrubbing tasks, this versatile tool can be used in practically every room. The “dome” brush works well in the bathtub or on a sink. The “pointed corner” brush can clean windowsills and tight spots. The “flat” brush is great for floors and kitchen surfaces like your oven or stovetop. And the “cloth” brush is best on flat surfaces like your kitchen counters.

There’s a gray-handled scrubber and a green-handled version. The Spin Scrubber charges for four to five hours, and you’ll know it’s done charging when the red light on its outlet plug turns green.

You can also buy a set of four replacement scrubber heads for $16.99.

The professional organizer behind the Life in Jeneral Instagram account recommended the brush in a video post.

“I had to try out this electric cleaning brush and I have to say that I’m totally sold on it!” she wrote in the caption. “I’ve been loving using it all around my house. It’s made cleaning so much faster and easier.”

In a response to a commenter, Jen said she uses the brush with her normal cleaner.

“In the sink, I use dish soap, and on my stove top and stainless steel I love to use the pink stuff, and any window cleaner on the windows!”

The Spin Scrubber has an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5. Amazon reviewer Katie B. said that she finally got hard water stains out of her tub she’d been trying to get rid of for years.

“It took about 25 min but this scrub brush did the job and now it looks like a brand new tub!” she wrote. “I have scapula and shoulder issue so It hurts me to scrub too much, this tool is amazing, glad I found it. It’s powerful and holds a long charge, very easy to hold on to. Note, you can buy replacement brushes which is another reason I went with this one.”

A few other reviewers said it’s particularly good at cleaning tile grout.

And over on Facebook, MicoHouse left a positive review showing the brush at work.

Would you use this kind of brush to speed along your cleaning?

