Maryland voters say yay or nay to questions ranging from Inner Harbor Redevelopment to Reparations

BALTIMORE — The 2024 Election has come and gone.

Usually Maryland voters focus on political candidates up and down the ballot, yet this year many jurisdictions posed a variety of charter amendments for consideration.

The biggest statewide question was #1, enshrining reproductive freedom, including abortion access, into Maryland's constitution.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the measure by more than 74 percent.

Baltimore City residents had a few major charter amendments up for vote.

Voters signed off on Question E, formally transferring the Baltimore Police Department into a City run agency, rather than state.

The most controversial beingQuestion F, redevelopment of the Inner Harbor, which appears destined for a vote surpassing 60 percent.

City residents also voted in favor of Question G, creating a community reinvestment and reparations fund.

Question H gave voters the option to reduce the size of the City Council from 14 to 8 members. That amendment failed.

Over in Baltimore County, voters decided to expand the number of council members to 9.

To view results of other questions appearing on ballots in different counties, click here.