An inside look at the Senate Democratic Primary candidates

Background :

Baltimore City voters told the Goucher College/Baltimore Banner poll in April 2024 that public safety was their top issue.

88% of respondents to the poll said it was a major issue.

File

Nationwide, including in Baltimore, homicides and violent crime went down from 2022 to 2023.

However, the number of auto thefts went up, in part because of a software issue with some Kia and Hyundais that made them easier to steal, especially after the information on how to do it went viral on TikTok. Despite updates, and steering wheel locks, auto theft number remained high.

David Trone :

Elizabeth Worthington asked David Trone what his plan was to make the people in Maryland feel safer.

"First of all, we get a lot of folks that are incarcerated," he says. "There's 2.3 million folks incarcerated. 95% of those are going to come out. They come out, we get them a job, recidivism is 8%, crime goes down. If they don't have a job, recidivism [is] 75%, crime goes up. So that's millions of folks that are coming out. They can't commit crimes if we get them a job."

He added that this is something his business, Total Wines and More has done.

"We've hired over 1400 returning citizens, those that were incarcerated [within] the last seven years and we've been doing this for 25 years."

Angela Alsobooks :

Megan Knight asked Angela Alsobrooks about public safety too adding that specifically in Baltimore it's a huge issue.

"So what do you think are some of the pressing needs, both here in the state and on the federal level?" Megan asked Alsobrooks.

"I believe that every single family deserves to live in a safe community. This is how I got into elected office in the first place, running in 2010, because I believe every family deserves it."

Alsobrooks first elected office was as State's Attorney for Prince George's County.

"I believe that.. there's freedom and there's justice, and they.. don't contradict each other. That we deserve to have a society where the laws are fair and transparent and apply to everyone in the same way. Where our communities are policed with the dignity we deserve. And we deserve to live in spaces that are free, where you can go to your car without fear of crime, where you can sit on your front porch, enjoy your family, without fear of crime, where you can go to the store, walk into the grocery store, this is what we all deserve."

She talked about getting to this point by investing in Pre-K education, maternal health care and affordable housing.

"I will be able to fight as a US Senator to make sure that we have sensible gun laws," she added. "This can only happen of course, if we retain the majority in the Senate."