An inside look at the Senate Democratic Primary candidates

The Maryland Primary is coming up and we're taking a closer look at the Democratic Senate race.
November's General Election is sure to garner national attention as the likely Republican nominee, former Governor Larry Hogan, is making the race competitive, despite typically being a Democratic stronghold.
The seat is currently occupied by retiring longtime Senator Ben Cardin.
Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is facing current U.S. Representative David Trone (6th District) to replace the outgoing Cardin.
"What excites me about going to the Senate is being there and working with anyone who will work with me to make progress for Marylanders," says Alsobrooks.
"[My] priorities at the end of the day is trying to build connectivity with everybody in the Senate, so you get stuff over the finish line. It's all about passing bills," says Trone.
We had the opportunity to sit down with both candidates to ask them about the race and their stances on the issues that matter to you.
- Abortion
- Immigration
- Economy
- Public Safety
- Addiction and Mental Health
- Campaign Financing
Background:
Abortion access is a nationwide issue going into this election. The 1973 US Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022 by a conservative majority court.
States across the country have put restrictions on abortion and many have banned it outright.
Maryland voters in November will have the opportunity to do the opposite. There's a question on this year's ballot to put a right to end a pregnancy into the state's constitution.
Angela Alsobrooks:
"You know, I was two when Roe vs. Wade was decided. I have an 18-year-old daughter. And I cannot believe she's expected to fight the same fights that should have been won by her grandmother," Alsobrooks said in her sit down with WMAR-2 News' Megan Knight.
"A woman's right to privacy, our right to make sure that we have the freedom to make decisions and control our own bodies should not be a decision made by any legislator, it is the woman's decision," she says.
Alsobrooks said that she would co-sponsor the Women's Health Protection Act, and work to protect Planned Parenthood funding and IVF.
Codify Roe v. Wade, and do it now.— Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) April 13, 2024
We cannot wait for the courts or the state legislatures to act to protect women.
"I'll be fighting live everything to make sure that women everywhere have the basic right to make their own health care decisions."
David Trone:
"Our record is 100% with Planned Parenthood, it's 100% with NARAL," Trone told WMAR-2 News' Elizabeth Worthington.
He added that he helped to fund an abortion clinic in Cumberland, Maryland.
"[In] 15 states, 66 clinics have closed. So, West Virginia had one close, we took it and opened it up right in red Cumberland, Allegheny County," he says.
Let's define reproductive rights in terms everyone can understand: It means every person has the right to make informed decisions about their body and future.— David Trone (@davidjtrone) April 6, 2024
It's that simple, folks.
Background:
Immigration has been a tense issue in the last several years nationally.
Earlier this year, an immigration reform package deal between the White House and Republicans was expected to ease some of those tensions, but former President Trump called on Republicans to reject the deal to deny opponent President Biden a political win.
David Trone:
We had the opportunity to talk to David Trone about his thoughts on immigration, which for him, plays into longer-term economic policy.
"So we've got to have.. reasonable taxes here, but we've also got to work on driving, getting more folks here, unemployment here is the lowest in the country for like, almost six months, you know, we need to welcome more folks here, he says.
One of his main goals is to increase the number of legal immigrants to the country from 1 million to 5 million a year.
"By bringing folks in at both ends of the ends of the spectrum, folks who can take some entry level jobs and folks that may take some more high level jobs. But we need, we need more people here."
We need a path to citizenship for our DACA recipients, TPS, and undocumented Marylanders.— David Trone (@davidjtrone) March 29, 2024
Our immigrant community is as American as anyone. Some of them died the other night, working a hard job in the cold at night. We need to acknowledge that sacrifice.
Angela Alsobrooks:
We didn't have the opportunity to ask Alsobrooks about her views on immigration during our interview, but she does have the issue included on her website.
The page says in part, "If elected to the Senate, Angela will be a strong advocate for comprehensive immigration reform to mend the broken immigration system. This reform will include creating a pathway to citizenship for those already living and working in the United States. Additionally, Angela will fervently support initiatives such as The American Dream and Promise Act, aimed at safeguarding the rights and future of DREAMers and TPS recipients. She firmly believes that these individuals deserve certainty and security, regardless of who holds the office of the President."
America is a nation of immigrants, and they continue to be crucial assets to our workforce and communities. As your Senator, I will fight for much needed immigration reform to allow for a quicker, clearer, and more comprehensive pathway to citizenship in America.— Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) March 20, 2024
Background:
Though inflation has ticked up a bit in the last couple of months, most economic indicators have shown an improving economy over the last year or so.
However, most Americans are still feeling the ripple effects of the high inflation caused by the pandemic, with higher prices on necessity items now the norm.
Food, gas, and housing are all more expensive than pre-pandemic, causing many Americans to feel the economy is doing poorly, despite positive metrics.
Angela Alsobrooks:
When we asked Alsobrooks what the biggest issue facing voters was she told us, "economic opportunity."
"This is the number one issue. I don't care where I've gone across the state. At every kitchen table it is the question about how will we afford the cost of living," she says.
Alsobrooks added that she heard from college students that they didn't want to hear about low inflation or low unemployment.
I hear from young people all around our state that they don’t know how they are expected to plan for their future when they can barely afford the rent.— Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) April 10, 2024
In the U.S. Senate I will fight to create economic opportunity that will allow all Marylanders to thrive. pic.twitter.com/kbLU9GNP4i
"People are really feeling the unease of this economy, even though we're seeing all the indicators saying it's better. So this is what I have prioritized as County Executive, is really the economic opportunities, growing affordable housing and income, and bringing down health care costs."
David Trone:
"With the low unemployment, the economic growth, everything's moving in the right direction, we're clearly not going to have a recession," Trone told WMAR-2 News when asked about the economy.
"We've got to get interest rates down, that's making it really hard for folks to buy a home."
Faced with financial insecurity and my father losing our home, I learned tough lessons early on. These experiences shaped my commitment to fight for those struggling to make ends meet. pic.twitter.com/FzxHRRznap— David Trone (@davidjtrone) April 3, 2024
Another part of Trone's plan to improve the economy long term is to change immigration policy.
"That's what's going to fuel more business success. That'll help build down the national debt, which is now $34 trillion, we're paying almost a trillion dollars in interest," he says. "We've got to be responsible about this and the way we do that is we create more businesses that make more money, create more jobs, that are going to pay more taxes."
Background:
Baltimore City voters told the Goucher College/Baltimore Banner poll in April 2024 that public safety was their top issue.
88% of respondents to the poll said it was a major issue.
Nationwide, including in Baltimore, homicides and violent crime went down from 2022 to 2023.
However, the number of auto thefts went up, in part because of a software issue with some Kia and Hyundais that made them easier to steal, especially after the information on how to do it went viral on TikTok. Despite updates, and steering wheel locks, auto theft number remained high.
David Trone:
Elizabeth Worthington asked David Trone what his plan was to make the people in Maryland feel safer.
"First of all, we get a lot of folks that are incarcerated," he says. "There's 2.3 million folks incarcerated. 95% of those are going to come out. They come out, we get them a job, recidivism is 8%, crime goes down. If they don't have a job, recidivism [is] 75%, crime goes up. So that's millions of folks that are coming out. They can't commit crimes if we get them a job."
He added that this is something his business, Total Wines and More has done.
"We've hired over 1400 returning citizens, those that were incarcerated [within] the last seven years and we've been doing this for 25 years."
Angela Alsobooks:
Megan Knight asked Angela Alsobrooks about public safety too adding that specifically in Baltimore it's a huge issue.
"So what do you think are some of the pressing needs, both here in the state and on the federal level?" Megan asked Alsobrooks.
"I believe that every single family deserves to live in a safe community. This is how I got into elected office in the first place, running in 2010, because I believe every family deserves it."
Alsobrooks first elected office was as State's Attorney for Prince George's County.
"I believe that.. there's freedom and there's justice, and they.. don't contradict each other. That we deserve to have a society where the laws are fair and transparent and apply to everyone in the same way. Where our communities are policed with the dignity we deserve. And we deserve to live in spaces that are free, where you can go to your car without fear of crime, where you can sit on your front porch, enjoy your family, without fear of crime, where you can go to the store, walk into the grocery store, this is what we all deserve."
She talked about getting to this point by investing in Pre-K education, maternal health care and affordable housing.
"I will be able to fight as a US Senator to make sure that we have sensible gun laws," she added. "This can only happen of course, if we retain the majority in the Senate."
No American should die at the hands of gun violence.— Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) April 13, 2024
We need universal background checks.
We need red flag laws.
We need an assault weapons ban.
Background:
Overdoses killed more than 2,500 Marylanders between December 2022 and November 2023.
4 out of 5 of those deaths involved fentanyl.
And the latest data from the CDC shows that 48,183 Americans died by suicide in 2021. In more than half of those, a firearm was used.
620 Marylanders died of suicide in 2021, accounting for more than 1 in every 100 deaths in the state that year.
If you or someone you know is in need of help, call the 24-hour crisis hotline at 988. You can also visit their website for more resources, here.
David Trone:
One of Trone's top issues in this race is mental health and addiction.
"So much carnage," he says. "Just last session, we put together 140 members of our task force for substance use disorder and mental health and we passed 26 bills, all bipartisan, on addiction and mental health.
The link between mental health and substance use disorders is undeniable. We must address both with equal urgency to truly make a difference. I’ve tackled both – passing over 26 bills through the Bipartisan Mental Health & Substance Use Disorder Task Force.— David Trone (@davidjtrone) April 13, 2024
The issue of overdoses is especially personal for Trone.
"My nephew died of a fentanyl overdose," he told Elizabeth Worthington during a sit-down interview.
"This loss of life," he continued, "is, I think, two of the most important issues facing our country and every American has been affected by it."
Angela Alsobrooks:
Alsobrooks has worked on these issues as County Executive.
"We have built mental health and addiction care facilities," she told Megan Knight.
This includes a state-of-the-art mental health care and addiction care facility in Lanham, and a crisis stabilization center in southern Prince George's County,.
"I've worked on health care that way, we have brought billions of dollars worth of new investment in underserved communities that have been left behind," she says.
David Trone:
David Trone, during 2023, spent more than $23 million on the campaign. Most of that money came from a loan he made to his campaign, in the amount of more than $23 million.
From donors, he raised less than $430,000.
He feels the ability to self-finance his campaign is an advantage.
"I don't have to follow any of the special interests. I don't have to follow any of the PACs or lobbyists, I can just do what I think is right," he tells WMAR-2 News.
Angela Alsobrooks:
Angela Alsbrooks spent significantly less than Trone during 2023, just under $2 million.
However, she raised significantly more from donors, just under $5 million in contributions.
She also found her position to be beneficial.
"What I know is that Marylanders are savvy, that they will not allow the race to be bought," she tells WMAR-2 News. "They will decide based on the issues and when they look at the issues, and look at my experience, they will see that I am a person who has spent my career working on behalf of our families."
These are the dates you need to know heading into the primary in Maryland:
In-person Voting for the Primary Election
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 14, 2024.
Early In-Person Voting for the Primary Election
In Maryland, Early voting will be held from Thursday, May 2, 2024 through Thursday, May 9, 2024.
Early voting centers will be open from 7 am to 8 pm.
Register to Vote
The deadline to register to vote and update your information is Tuesday, April 23, 2024.