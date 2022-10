As the election quickly approaches, one of the positions on the ballot that can be the start of political careers is a seat on a local board of election.

We pulled information from the State Board of Elections so that you can learn more about who's running in your County or district.

If you are a candidate or a representative of a candidate that has a website not listed, or has an endorsement where none is listed, please reach out to storyideas@wmar.com.