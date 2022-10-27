Early voting for the general election kicks off at 7 a.m.

HUNT VALLEY, Md (WMAR) — It’s the first day of early voting for the general election. Early voting locations across the state are open 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. through November 3, including Saturday and Sunday.

You can vote at any early voting location in your jurisdiction but election officials recommend double checking the locations in your area before heading to the polls because some have changed since the primary election.

If you're not registered to vote, you can register in person during early voting or on election day. Just bring a document that proves where you live, (i.e., Maryland driver's license, MVA ID card, student, employee, or military ID card, U.S. passport; or copy of a utility bill, bank statement or paycheck from the last 3 months).

f you moved, you can update your address and vote.

If you changed your name, you must vote under your former name but you can fill out a form to have your name updated after the election.

You also cannot change your party affiliation until after the election.

You can also still request a mail in ballot until November 1 and you can request one online until November 4.

All 281 ballot drop boxes are in place across the state and ready for use.

There is still a shortage of election judges. The State Board of Elections says there are several qualifications in order to be an election judge. You must be a registered voter, able to speak, read and write English, be prepared to work at least a 15-hour day and willing to work outside your precinct. Click here to fill out an application.

The general election is November 8.