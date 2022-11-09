Dan Cox concedes governor's race, governor-elect Wes Moore prepares for new role

Within minutes of the polls closing on election Tuesday, the Associated Press called the race for governor for governor-elect Wes Moore.

"It's because you believed that I stand here humbled and ready to become the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland," said Moore.

Hours later, governor-elect Moore's republican opponent, Dan Cox, suggested the race was far from over.

It’s just a very possible situation with the votes that still need to be counted that if we pull off about 60 to 65 percent of those that we can still pull out this race,” Cox said.

But 14 hours later, Cox had taken to Twitter saying "I wish governor-elect Wes Moore and lieutenant governor elect Aruna Miller and their families every blessing and success to ensure that he will keep his word and govern positively for all Marylander."

While 10 counties and Baltimore City had counted mail-in ballots before election day, 13 other jurisdictions had not.

And since voters could still postmark one by Election Day, there are potentially more than 200,000 yet to tally.

That process could take 10 to 12 days, and now, with Cox's concession, governor-elect Moore can look ahead to governing without the distraction of what could have potentially been a contentious process in arriving at a final tally.

“I’m excited and I’m thankful that he called and it was a very kind and gracious call,” Moore said. "I’m thankful that he made the call, and I’m really looking forward to continuing to now push forward in preparation for January and the inauguration.”