Anthony Brown elected Maryland Attorney General

Anthony Brown for Maryland Attorney General Campaign website
Newly Elected Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown<br/>
Posted at 12:28 PM, Nov 09, 2022
BALTIMORE — Anthony Brown has been elected Maryland's new Attorney General.

On Tuesday Brown defeated Republican Michael Anthony Peroutka, with nearly 60 percent of the vote.

He will become the first Black person in the state's history to hold that office.

Brown's victory comes after a hard fought Democratic Primary against Katie Curran O'Malley, a retired judge and wife of former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley.

The Harvard Law grad has been involved with Maryland politics for several years.

Since 2017 Brown has represented Maryland's Fourth District in the U.S. Congress, a seat that Democrat Glen Ivey maintained on Tuesday.

Prior to that Brown ran an unsuccessful campaign for Maryland Governor against Larry Hogan, who is now completing his second four-year term.

Brown also spent eight-years as the State's Lieutenant Governor during the O'Malley administration, and previously served as a State Delegate for Prince George's County.

