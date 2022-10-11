Watch Now

All of Maryland's 281 ballot drop boxes are in place and ready for use in November's General Election

Ray Strickland
Posted at 11:16 AM, Oct 11, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — All of Maryland's 281 ballot drop boxes are in place and ready for use in November's General Election.

Voters in the state have until November 1 to request a ballot by mail, and November 4 to receive one via email.

Those choosing to submit their ballot at an official drop box, can do so at any in their county until 8pm on November 8.

Completed ballots can also be returned through U.S. mail.

Those Maryland residents not yet registered to vote have until October 18 to complete an application.

For voters already registered, any changes or updates that need to be made can be done here.

Early in-person voting for the 2022 General Election will be held from October 27 through November 3, between 7am and 8pm.

To find an early polling location, click here.

