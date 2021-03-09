Eggo Has New Mixed Spring Berry Pancakes

A warm, hearty breakfast doesn’t get much easier than popping a couple of frozen waffles in the toaster. But if you’re craving something slightly different, Eggo is rolling out a new pancake flavor that should hit the spot. For a limited time, the brand is offering Mixed Spring Berry pancakes, and they look like a scrumptious addition to any breakfast table.

The pancakes appear to be packed with blueberry and raspberry flavors — perfect for a sunny spring morning, an after-school snack or as part of a loaded pancake board for Sunday brunch.

Unlike the Eggo waffles, you won’t heat these in the toaster. Instead, pop a single layer of the frozen pancakes on a microwave-safe plate and heat them in the microwave. One pancake is ready in 30 seconds; a stack of three takes 1 minute and 15 seconds. You can heat large batches in the oven. Top them with a pat of butter, fresh berries, some powdered sugar, your favorite syrup or any combination of toppings you love.

Although Eggo has not officially announced the new flavor, they have begun to pop up in the frozen breakfast section at several grocery stores, so keep an eye out if you want to give them a try, as we’re not sure how long they’ll be available. They seem to be Eggo’s warm-weather seasonal pancake, as the brand has previously released other seasonal flavors like pumpkin pie and gingerbread cookie.

Currently, Kellogg’s lists five other varieties of Eggo pancake flavors: blueberry, buttermilk, chocolatey chip, mini buttermilk and chocolatey chip pancake bites. The brand’s other berry-flavored products include blueberry waffles, strawberry waffles, Nutrigrain blueberry waffles, Spider-Man mixed berry Marvel waffles and their special Thick & Fluffy blueberry waffles.

If you’d rather make your own waffles, check out this sweet miniature waffle-maker that presses your waffles into heart shapes. The mini waffle-maker is available for purchase from the Dash website for $11.99, a 20% markdown from an original price of $14.99. You can also find it at other retailers, such as Crate & Barrel and Amazon.

Would you try the new berry-packed Eggo pancakes?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.