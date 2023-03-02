Dunkin’ launches three new iced coffees based on its popular bakery items

Dunkin’ is adding to its line of ready-to-drink iced coffees with three new flavors inspired by fan-favorite bakery items.

The Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Bakery Series drinks combine Dunkin’ coffee with the flavors of Brownie Batter Donut, Cake Batter Donut and Coffee Cake Muffin. They’re made with Dunkin’s signature iced coffee, real milk and cane sugar.

Dunkin’ says the Brownie Batter Donut iced coffee features a “rich, chocolatey flavor,” while the Cake Batter Donut coffee tastes like a “delectable vanilla cake” and the Coffee Cake Muffin iced coffee “delivers a sweet, cinnamony taste.”

The drinks have 200 calories and 30 grams of sugar per 11-ounce can. They are being sold at a suggested retail price of $2.99 and can be found now nationwide in stores like Walmart, Meijer and Dollar General.

While these are Dunkin’s first iced coffees inspired by their bakery items, the brand has other bottled flavors including original, French vanilla and mocha.

They also had a few limited-edition flavors in 2021 inspired by Girl Scout cookies. The drinks, which came in Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel and S’mores, marked the first time the cookies had been turned into coffee flavors and bottled.

Dunkin’ has also announced the new spring menu, which features a new Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew and Carrot Cake Muffin. Dunkin’ says the cold brew has flavor notes of caramel and milk chocolate and it is topped with chocolate cold foam and cocoa caramel sprinkles. The carrot cake muffin is made with shredded carrots and raisins, and is topped with crystalized ginger pieces and a drizzle of cream cheese icing.

The spring menu also includes a chocolate croissant and an Irish creme-flavored coffee, which is a Dunkin’ Rewards member exclusive. Featuring sweet creme and vanilla, the Irish Creme coffee is enhanced with the flavor of Irish creme whiskey notes. (No, it does not contain actual whiskey).

Dunkin’ Rewards members will also find some deals during the month of March, including a free medium cold brew with any purchase, a free carrot cake muffin with any beverage purchase when you order ahead and a $2 medium iced coffee featuring Irish Creme when you order ahead. You can also get a $1 chocolate croissant with any beverage purchase.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.