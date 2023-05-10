Dundalk house fire claims the life of 82-year-old man

BALTIMORE COUNTY — An 82-year-old man who was trapped inside a burning rowhome in Dundalk has died officials say.

Baltimore County Police identified the victim as Richard Sprouse.

Around 12:51 p.m., fire and police units arrived to the 800 block of Gray Haven Road for a fire.

Crews quickly learned someone was trapped on the second floor.

Firefighters tried to reach the second floor, but had to turn back due to heavy fire and intense heat.

Officials say, when they were able to reach Sprouse, he was in cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where doctors provided treatment before he died.

Baltimore County fire investigators have ruled this an accidental fire caused by an electrical failure in the victim's mobility chair.