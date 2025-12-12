The best gift cards for 2025, and which come with hidden fees

For holiday shoppers, gift buying is getting close to crunch time. For many, that means defaulting to gift cards.

"Probably Starbucks, Chipotle, gas gift cards," said shopper Leah Crone.

Emma Gohlke goes for restaurants, "I try to make it a little more special, gift cards to restaurants they like," she said.

RELATED STORY | Buying gift cards this holiday? Here’s how to make sure the one you give actually works

Gift cards are a great way to avoid buying awkward holiday socks or getting stuck in a long return line. But some gift cards come with fees and other rules that can catch gift-givers and recipients off guard.

WATCH: Wallethub explains why some gift cards are worth more than others:

Best gift cards: Which ones are most valuable

Top-ranked gift cards

Each year, WalletHub breaks down its picks for best gift cards of the year based on fees, buyer discounts, and popularity.

This year, its top five picks are:



Sephora

Target

Starbucks

Disney

Chipotle

While Visa gift cards are popular among consumers, WalletHub's Chip Lupo says buyers pay an additional fee on top of what the card is worth.

"That's on the purchaser. If you purchase a $100 Visa gift card, you're going to pay $106.90," Lupo explains.

Consumer Sue Majors recently dealt with another downside to Visa gift cards: automatic tips on food.

RELATED STORY | Americans hit with about 100 scam calls, texts and emails monthly, survey finds

"I was told on any food purchase, they withhold 20%," Majors said.

Visa and companies that offer similar products can charge up to 80% of the bill, leaving wiggle room for a tip.

What to do with unwanted gift cards

If you get a gift card you don't think you'll use, some cards have higher resale value on sites like GCX (the gift card exchange) and CardCash than others.

"They're more attractive because they hold more value even if the recipient doesn't use them," Lupo said.

Costco, Best Buy and Walmart have the best resale value, according to WalletHub’s rankings.

An alternative to selling is donating unused gift cards.

"Charities readily accept gift card donations to support their operations," Lupo said.

Gift card savings

Lupo says there are instances where you can buy gift cards below face value. For example, a $100 gift card for $80.

"Those are pretty enticing options, but you kind of have to look for those," Lupo said.

For the best deals possible on gift cards:



Join loyalty programs for discounts on cards

Check gift cards for inactivity fees after a year or more

Buy e-gift cards in a crunch

When in doubt, give cash

Leah Crone only likes to buy gift cards when all else fails.

"Not the biggest fan. I would rather it be something they will actually like, not just 'here's money to buy something,'" Crone said.

But if you need a gift card, choose wisely so you don't waste your money.

_____________________________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

_______________________________________