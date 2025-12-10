How to get free — or almost free — stuff this holiday season

Lauren Click is a member of her local Buy Nothing group, online communities formed primarily on Facebook where people post items they don't need so others can pick them up for free.

She recently picked up bulletin boards that someone else wanted out of their house.

"Someone has what you want and they think it's junk," Click said. "You're exactly searching for that item."

RELATED STORY | Holiday shipping deadlines: Ship or order by these dates to avoid higher rates

Click, who works in sustainability, also discovered a neglected aloe plant that came with a holiday bonus.

"There were at least 50, if not 100 aloe pups," Click said. "I can re-pot all of them individually and add a bow and they make for really easy gifts."

Watch members of Buy Nothing show off their hauls:

How to get free--or almost free-- stuff for the holiday season

What people give away

Lenora O'Keith is a Buy Nothing group member, professional organizer and owner of Aronel Home. She said the appeal of Buy Nothing works both ways.

To declutter, O'Keith has given away items like yoga gear, electric griddles and home decor.

"Sometimes it's the feeling of giving it away to somebody who really is going to use them," she said.

Click said she's gifted tools and materials after home renovations.

"Where you always only need a quarter of a thing of paint or caulk or something like that," Click said.

Local online groups offer more than just physical items — they can provide free experiences too.

"Sometimes people give tickets away to events that they can't go," O'Keith said.

Lauren Click Stuff you can find for free

Other options for free and low cost items

Other online resources for free or low-cost items include Freecycle.org and OfferUp. For low-cost shopping in person, thrift and secondhand stores offer luxury items at reduced prices.

Stephanie Aldridge, manager at Legacies Upscale Resale, showed off a faux pearl necklace priced at $10.

"You're going to be able to pick up something that's a designer label for anywhere from half, to a third, or even a quarter of its original price," Aldridge said.

RELATED STORY | Protect your packages from porch pirates targeting deliveries

For completely free items, check for "Buy Nothing" or free swap groups in your community.

Click and O'Keith suggest looking for hyper-local groups using keywords like "Buy Nothing," "freebies," or "swap." And turn on alerts so you don’t miss posts about new items.

"I like that it can save some people some money, and not go to landfill," Click said.

__________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

_____________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com