Dollar Tree stops selling eggs because they’re too expensive

Dollar Tree has stopped selling eggs in all its stores. A spokesperson for the company told Reuters that it does not expect to sell eggs again in its stores until later this fall, which is when the retailer thinks the price of eggs to drop back down.

“Our primary price point at Dollar Tree is $1.25,” company spokesperson Randy Guiler told CNN. “The cost of eggs is currently very high.”

Egg prices have hit record highs of nearly $5 a dozen since January following a global outbreak of the avian flu. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, there was an overall drop of 6.7% in egg prices for February after sharp increases in recent months.

However, eggs remain big sellers ahead of the upcoming spring holidays of Easter and Passover. The increased demand may cause limited supplies and higher prices.

In 2021, the Dollar Tree chain announced that it would raise prices from $1 to $1.25. It does offer certain items, such as frozen meals, crafts and decor, for $3 and $5 in more than 1,000 stores, and plans to expand that number.

The Virginia-based retailer has been expanding its refrigerated and frozen food and beverage offerings, which have been increasingly popular among cash-strapped shoppers looking for bargains due to the unstable economy.

However, the retailer has still experienced a fair share of inflation affecting its products. According to economic data, the company still sells butter in a few markets, although butter prices have also increased by over 20% in February compared to a year ago.

The Dollar Tree chain operates around 8,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada. It also runs 8,200 Family Dollar stores that offer items up to $10. Despite Dollar Tree’s decision to stop selling eggs, Family Dollar will continue to offer eggs for sale.

While it remains to be seen whether other retail chains that run on a similar model will follow suit and stop selling eggs due to high market prices, direct competitor Dollar General Corp. assures that it has “solid in-stock levels” of eggs at its approximately 19,000 stores, according to Reuters.

