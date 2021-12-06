These DIY Gnome Cookie Jars Are Absolutely Adorable And So Simple To Make

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Move over, holiday elves! You may have had the spotlight for a while with your Elf on a Shelf that drives parents absolutely crazy with his attention-grabbing ways.

Lately, we’re seeing people go ga-ga over holiday gnomes instead. Not only are some of the gnome decorations we’re seeing this holiday season totally adorable, but so simple even a child can do them!

We found a number of gnome cookie and treat jar tutorials online that are quick, easy and inexpensive to make. Whether you make them to add some holiday spirit around your house or to give as gifts, these DIY projects prove there is nothing like gnomes for the holidays.

The base for all of these crafts is a plastic or glass jar. Many of them use mason jars, which are so versatile and many people already have some around the house.

Adobe

The rest of the items for these gnome cookie/treat jars are found at most craft stores (or buried in your closet if you’re like me).

YouTuber Create with Jenn made her DIY Gnome Jar with some felt, poly fiberfill, a hot glue gun and a few other simple art supplies. She produced a step-by-step video tutorial that helps everyone put these little guys together in no time.

Crafter Sarah Neni-Daher knows going out and getting art supplies to make projects can be a hit on the wallet, especially during the holiday season. In her DIY Christmas Gnome Treat Jar video tutorial, Dahler emphasizes using scrap materials and Dollar Tree purchases to make your holiday decor.

Another group of crafting bargain hunters, Rebecca, Stu & The Crew created a YouTube video for Dollar Tree Gnome Candy Jars. We love the red flannel and the little arms! This project does require some minimal sewing for the hats, but the instructions make enough for four gnomes each.

If you require a no-sew gnome, then head over to Patti J. Good‘s YouTube video tutorial for this Gnome Treat Holder. She claims they can be made in less than 7 minutes and for less than $5 each!

Finally, Better Homes & Gardens puts its own twist on these gnome cookie jars with its two-step process which includes using an included hat and beard pattern to cut felt and faux fir from before gluing to the jars.

No matter which gnome cookie jar tutorial you use, each of them looks simple enough for even the youngest helpers to join in on the holiday decorating fun. And, that’s what making memories during this special time of year is all about!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.