Disney's Splash Mountain to become 'Tiana’s Bayou Adventure'

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney Parks announced on Friday that Splash Mountain will become "Tiana’s Bayou Adventure" in late 2024.

The new ride was announced at the ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans.

Charita Carter, executive producer of relevancy activations at Walt Disney Imagineering, said in many ways the attraction is a love letter to New Orleans.

Disney

"Like the musical city that inspired this attraction, Tiana’s second act is about a community working in harmony to achieve something extraordinary," Carter said. "She reminds us of an immutable truth we can all relate to: ‘if you do your best each and every day, good things are sure to come your way.’ And that’s a melody we can all sing along to!”

The new ride promises to take guests on a music adventure inspires by "picking up where the movie left off."

"Guests will join Princess Tiana, Naveen and jazz-loving alligator Louis on an adventure through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome. Along the way, guests will encounter familiar faces, make new friends and travel through the bayou to original music inspired by songs from the film as they are brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s story," the Disney Parks Blog said.