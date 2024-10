BALTIMORE — The happiest place on earth is back in Maryland!

Mickey and all his friends are skating into Baltimore this weekend for their all-new show, Disney on Ice Presents Let's Dance!

GeoRittenmyer, Feld Entertainment

Featuring Disney fan-favorites like Wish, Frozen, the Lion King, Little Mermaid, and Moanna.

Jeff Kavanaugh, Feld Entertainment

See Disney on Ice at CFG Bank Arena October 17 - 20.

To purchase tickets, click here.