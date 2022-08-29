Department of Health offering pre-registration for monkeypox vaccine

BALTIMORE — Marylanders can now pre-register for the monkeypox vaccine.

The supply is very limited by county, but with the help of the Maryland Department of Health, vaccines will only be available to people who are highest risk of contracting the virus.

The new vaccine pre-registration system will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

People who register and are determined to be eligible for the vaccine will receive an email invitation to make an appointment through their local health department.

“This pre-registration system is another step to ensure that Marylanders can access the tools to stay protected from human monkeypox,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Keeping impacted residents healthy and safe remain our top priorities.”

Vaccinations are free and based on availability.

To date, Maryland has received 14,539 vials of the vaccine from the federal government.

The Maryland Department of Health has also launched an online human monkeypox dashboard that lists demographics, case counts, and vaccination numbers by state.

RELATED: Maryland launches monkeypox online dashboard

So far in Maryland, there have been 461 confirmed cases of monkeypox.

To pre-register, click here.