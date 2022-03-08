NASA is offering people the chance to send their name to the moon

BALTIMORE — NASA wants you to be a part of their next mission.

The Artemis I mission will be the first uncrewed test flight to fly to the moon and back to Earth.

It's testing technology that could take humans to space in the near future.

But for this flight they're offering anybody the chance to sign up.

If you do, your name will be saved to a flash drive, which will be taken to the moon on the mission.

Participants also get a virtual boarding pass with your name and details about the flight.

The Artemis I is scheduled to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in May.

You can register to send your name into space here: https://www.nasa.gov/send-your-name-with-artemis/