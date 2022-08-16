Deadly fire in Wicomico County

One person is dead and a second is badly injured after a house fire in Wicomico County.

The Deputy State Fire Marshals continue to investigate the cause of the late afternoon fire at 32733 Johnson Road in Salisbury.

A neighbor called 911 just before 4:30pm for a fire in a one-story single-family home.

Crews were able to bring the two-alarm fire under control in one hour.

A woman inside the home was able to get out of the home and was helped by bystanders. She suffered significant burns and was flown to Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore by Maryland State Police aviation.

A man was found by firefighters deceased in the home. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for positive identification and exact cause of death.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation. Bystanders did not report hearing smoke alarms in the home prior to the arrival of the fire department, damages are estimated to be $225,000.00.