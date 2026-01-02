DC police sergeant accused of displaying crowbar, gun during road rage incident

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A Metropolitan Police sergeant has been arrested in connection to a road rage incident in early December.

Kaila Crews, 29, has been charged with first and second-degree assault and use of a firearm in a felony crime.

Maryland State Police

On December 18, Maryland State Police responded to U.S. Route 50, for a report of an alleged road rage incident.

The victim told troopers a suspect brandished a crowbar and then a firearm during the incident.

Police say the victim was reported uninjured in the incident.

After an investigation, Crews was identified as the suspect. Police served a search warrant on her car and a loaded firearm in a backpack was recovered.

Crews was arrested at her home on December 31.

The Metropolitan Police Department says Crews is on administrative leave.