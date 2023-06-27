CSX trainee fatally struck by train at Seagirt Marine Terminal

BALTIMORE — A CSX conductor trainee was fatally struck by a train at the Seagirt Marine Terminal Monday, June 26.

Around 8:05 p.m., the trainee fell from a railcar and was struck.

According to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), visibility conditions at the time of the accident were daylight and clear.

Seagirt Marine Terminal surveillance camera data reviewed by the NTSB showed that the crew was in the process of shoving the railcars around a curve, with the conductor and trainee protecting the shoving movement.

The conductor was on the west side of the lead railcar. The trainee was controlling the shoving movement from the east side of the lead railcar with one foot on the second step of the railcar and one foot on the platform.

The report says the trainee was communicating instructions on his handheld radio and as the train slowed, the trainee fell from his position and was struck by the train.

As a result of this accident, on July 6, the Federal Railroad Administration issued “Safety Bulletin 2023-04: Trainee Switching Fatality Involving a Shove Movement in a Yard,” advising railroads and employees to review applicable training and follow safety procedures for riding equipment.

The NTSB's investigation is ongoing.

WMAR-2 News reached out to CSX for a statement, but so far there's been no response.