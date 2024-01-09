Crayola’s Creativity Week lets kids learn from artists, chefs, ballerinas and more—for free

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve ever struggled to keep your children entertained during the cold months when it’s harder to get outside, Crayola is offering up a week of free activities that will keep their minds engaged.

For parents who homeschool, those who have children too young for school or anyone who just wants some extra activities for the afternoons and weekends, this year’s Crayola Creativity Week will take place Jan. 22-28.

While the program was designed for educators and has been used in classrooms across the country, it is all online and free so parents can easily join in. In previous years, as many as 3.5 million students from 77 countries have participated.

Crayola

MORE: This snowman painted rocks craft is a perfect winter activity

Crayola has partnered with artists, actors, authors, musicians and even NASA astronomers for the program, which includes educational content, giveaways and virtual events.

Everyone who signs up will get access to free videos and downloadable activities, but you can preview the schedule before registering your child if you want to make sure it’s something they would like.

As a bonus, children will also be able to join in on a virtual assembly event on Jan. 26 to see how schools around the world are celebrating the week and hear messages from celebrities like actress Elizabeth Olsen and Shark Tank’s Daymond John.

Check out the full schedule below:

Monday, Jan. 22: Cooking Connect Cultures with chef and TV personality Eric Adjepong

Tuesday, Jan. 23: Leaping Toward Dreams with principal ballet dancer Misty Copeland and illustrator Christopher Myers

Wednesday, Jan. 24: Wishing Upon Stars with NASA astronomers and illustrator Louise Pigott

Thursday, Jan. 25: Seeing Our Strengths with 13-year-old actor Mia Armstrong and illustrator Alexandra Thompson

Friday, Jan. 26: Writing Your Story with “Avatar: The Way of Water” actor and musician Trinity Bliss, author Lisa Ann Scott and illustrator Sue Cornelison

Saturday, Jan. 27: Finding Music Everywhere with musician Ziggy Marley and illustrator Ag Jatkowska

Sunday, Jan. 28: Connecting Past and Future with fashion editor Eva Chen and illustrator Sophie Diao

Crayola

MORE: These Button Flower Cards Are The Perfect Craft For Little Ones

You can sign your children up for Crayola’s Creativity Week for free anytime now through Jan. 22.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.