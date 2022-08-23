Crash on I-95 leaves 6 people injured, multiple vehicles involved

PERRYVILLE, Md. — Multiple people are injured after a five vehicle crash occurred in Perryville on southbound I-95 according to officials.

Deputy Chief 5, Engine 512, Quint 5 & Rescue Engine 5, and volunteers are all on the scene assisting with the cleanup.

Additional EMS resources have been requested.

The road was closed but reopened around 11:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

