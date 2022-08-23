Crash on I-95 leaves 6 people injured, multiple vehicles involved

PERRYVILLE, Md. — Multiple people are injured after a five vehicle crash occurred in Perryville on southbound I-95 according to officials.
Deputy Chief 5, Engine 512, Quint 5 & Rescue Engine 5, and volunteers are all on the scene assisting with the cleanup.
Additional EMS resources have been requested.
The road was closed but reopened around 11:30 a.m.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Deputy Chief 5, Engine 512, Quint 5 & Rescue Engine 5, with a total of 16 #SHCo volunteers, are assisting Perryville VFC with a crash on southbound I-95, mile marker 92.7. Total of five vehicles are involved, with multiple patients. Additional EMS resources have been requested. pic.twitter.com/WkJD8qa57b— Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) August 23, 2022
