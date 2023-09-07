Convicted murderer Lori Vallow Daybell files notice of appeal

The attorney representing convicted murderer Lori Vallow Daybell has filed a notice of an appeal, citing 16 issues at her trial.

Vallow Daybell was convicted of conspiracy and murder for the deaths of her two youngest children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as her husband's first wife, Tammy Daybell. She was sentenced on July 21 to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The notice, filed on Aug. 31, lists a number of issues with the case, beginning before the jury ever entered the courtroom.

The first issue raised in the filing was the court's finding that Vallow Daybell was competent to stand trial on April 11, 2022, after she spent 10 months in a psychiatric facility. The filing also references the court's denial of a defense motion to return Vallow Daybell to the facility on Nov. 15, 2022, rather than proceed to trial.

Vallow Daybell's trial was severed from that of her husband, Chad Daybell, when he waived his right to a speedy trial and she did not.

Despite the speed with which her case went to trial, Vallow Daybell's defense questioned whether her right to a speedy trial was violated by repeated requests by the prosecution to delay proceedings.

The motion for appeal pointed to errors in jury selection, opening statements, evidence shown to the jury and testimony allowed at her trial all as a basis for throwing out the conviction, and even challenged her sentence, asking, "Did the sentencing court abuse its discretion by ordering the defendant to serve three consecutive fixed life sentences without parole?"

The motion also asks whether the court further abused its discretion by ordering the convicted murderer to pay $165,018 in fines and court costs, despite her indigent status.

Jim Archibald, who represented Vallow Daybell at trial, filed the appeal. He also filed a motion for the state to appoint an appellate public defender in her case.

Vallow Daybell is currently facing extradition to Arizona, where she was indicted on charges she conspired to kill her niece's ex-husband as well as her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

