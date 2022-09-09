Contract negotiations between CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Johns Hopkins Medicine

BALTIMORE — CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and Johns Hopkins Medicine have reached an impasse over negotiations on physician rates.

The health insurance giant and Johns Hopkins are in the middle of negotiations. A release on Carefirst's website says, in part, "We regret Johns Hopkins' decision to terminate our existing contracts and do not agree it was necessary to put the people we collectively serve in the middle of an ongoing negotiation."

For it's part Johns Hopkins Medicine says this is a normal part of the contract negotiation process.

There is not immediate impact to care. CareFirst members will be covered for scheduled visits or procedures with their Johns Hopkins providers at least through December 4th.

In the meantime, the company says it will help customers find new physicians, regardless of whether a new agreement can be reached.

