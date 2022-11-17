Trouble in Toyland: How to keep your kids safe this Holiday

MARYLAND — If you have kid's to buy for this year, it's about that time to start searching for latest holiday toy trend. But before you start scouring shelves or scrolling through sketchy websites, you'll want to check out the Public Interest Research Group's (PIRG) Trouble In Toyland report.

It looks at all the potential dangers in the toy industry every year leading up to the holiday season. This year's focused on three major elements: recalled toys, parents impact on safety, and counterfeit toys.

When it comes to recalled toys PIRG says even reputable sellers end up selling them anyway. This season they were able to buy over 30 toys that had been recalled for weeks, months, and even years from places like Facebook Marketplace, eBay, and online toy stores.

Even if toys aren't recalled PIRG says they can still pose a threat, so its important for parents to stay vigilant. They recommend using toilet paper roll to check if something is a choking hazard. If it fits through the roll, its not safe for a child under 3. They also say to be particularly careful if you have an older child and a younger child in the house, since some toys are safe for certain ages but not for others.

When it comes to counterfeit toys, they don't meet American toy safety standards so take extra care when you see an in demand toy suddenly available or for cheaper than usual.