Study: Average new car in Baltimore loses 40.5% value after five years

BALTIMORE — New research from iSeeCars.com shows the average new car in Baltimore loses 40.5 percent of its value after five years.

The study analyzed more than 8.2 million new and used car sales to identify make and models with the lowest and highest depreciation over that time period.

While many cars were found to have lost their value, some remained steady.

Experts say finding a vehicle that retains its value is more important now than ever, considering a microchip shortage that has sent the price of new cars skyrocketing.

So which cars should Baltimore drivers trust to hold their value?

Here's a little preview.

Cars that Depreciate the Least and Most in Baltimore, MD Lowest Depreciation Highest Depreciation Rank Model Average 5-Year Depreciation Model Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 Jeep Wrangler 8.6% BMW 7 Series 61.7% 2 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 10.7% BMW 5 Series 59.2% 3 Toyota Tacoma 14.3% Audi A6 58.3% 4 Toyota Tundra 19.9% Volvo S60 57.0% 5 Ford Mustang 21.3% Mercedes-Benz E-Class 56.9% Depreciation Average for All Vehicles in Baltimore, MD: 40.5%

Click here for the full report.