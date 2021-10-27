Watch
Study: Average new car in Baltimore loses 40.5% value after five years

Posted at 2:42 PM, Oct 27, 2021
BALTIMORE — New research from iSeeCars.com shows the average new car in Baltimore loses 40.5 percent of its value after five years.

The study analyzed more than 8.2 million new and used car sales to identify make and models with the lowest and highest depreciation over that time period.

While many cars were found to have lost their value, some remained steady.

Experts say finding a vehicle that retains its value is more important now than ever, considering a microchip shortage that has sent the price of new cars skyrocketing.

So which cars should Baltimore drivers trust to hold their value?

Here's a little preview.

Cars that Depreciate the Least and Most in Baltimore, MD
Lowest DepreciationHighest Depreciation
RankModelAverage 5-Year DepreciationModelAverage 5-Year Depreciation
1Jeep Wrangler8.6%BMW 7 Series61.7%
2Jeep Wrangler Unlimited10.7%BMW 5 Series59.2%
3Toyota Tacoma14.3%Audi A658.3%
4Toyota Tundra19.9%Volvo S6057.0%
5Ford Mustang21.3%Mercedes-Benz E-Class56.9%
Depreciation Average for All Vehicles in Baltimore, MD: 40.5%

Click here for the full report.

