ShopRite of Timonium recalls store-made shrimp salad

Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 12:33:27-04

TIMONIUM, Md. — The ShopRite of Timonium, on Aylesbury Road has recalled its store-made shrimp salad with a sell-by-date of April 16, 2021.

According to the store, the salad may contain uncooked shrimp.

The recalled item should include PLU label number 11872.

No other products sold at the store are affected, and no injuries related to the recall have been reported.

Anyone who may have purchased the salad should discard the product rather than return it to the store.

Customers can bring their receipt to the store to receive a refund.

For questions or concerns call 1- 800-746-7748.

