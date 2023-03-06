MVA urges Maryland drivers to check their vehicle's recall status

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It's Vehicle Safety Recalls Week in Maryland.

That mean residents are encouraged to check their vehicle's recall status online.

All you have to do is go to NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter in your 17 digit VIN number to find out whether your car is part of a recall.

If it is, the MVA recommends contacting your local dealer immediately to schedule a free repair.

Any car owner who thinks they may have a safety-related defect that is not part of a current recall can call the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236.

In 2021 there were 1,093 safety recalls affecting more than 34 million vehicles and other automotive equipment in the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

