Watch Now
BusinessConsumer

Actions

MVA urges Maryland drivers to check their vehicle's recall status

It's Vehicle Safety Recalls Week in Maryland
GM recalling nearly 69K Bolt electric cars due to fire risk
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is displayed at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle can catch fire. The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers nearly 78,000 Bolts made by General Motors from the 2017 through 2020 model years. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
GM recalling nearly 69K Bolt electric cars due to fire risk
Posted at 12:04 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 12:04:51-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It's Vehicle Safety Recalls Week in Maryland.

That mean residents are encouraged to check their vehicle's recall status online.

All you have to do is go to NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter in your 17 digit VIN number to find out whether your car is part of a recall.

If it is, the MVA recommends contacting your local dealer immediately to schedule a free repair.

Any car owner who thinks they may have a safety-related defect that is not part of a current recall can call the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236.

In 2021 there were 1,093 safety recalls affecting more than 34 million vehicles and other automotive equipment in the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices