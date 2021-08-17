Mission BBQ among the new businesses coming to Hunt Valley Towne Centre

Some new businesses will be opening up at Hunt Valley Towne Centre.

Property developers, Greenberg Gibbons, announced four new retailers moving in.

Among the new businesses, Mission BBQ, which will open up in a future building adjacent to Micheal's and Home Goods.

Kyoto Matcha will also be moving in. The Japanese style pastry restaurant will be near Club Pilates and Orthoroks.

Mattress Warehouse will move in over near Noodles and Company. And The Good Feet Store will open up by Peet's Coffee.

Exact dates for the businesses moving in have not been released.