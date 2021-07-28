McCormick & Co. voluntarily recalls three seasonings over potential Salmonella risk

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — McCormick & Company, Inc. is voluntarily recalling three of its seasonings over the potential risk of Salmonella.

Stores have been told to take the company's Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning off the shelves.

So far no related illness has been reported.

The products are detailed below.

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottleUPC NUMBER: 052100049731MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottleUPC NUMBER: 052100038254MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottleUPC NUMBER: 52100325743MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H

Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottleUPC NUMBER: 066200021047MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06

They were shipped from June 20 through July 21 to over 30 states including Maryland.

McCormick says the FDA notified them of their concerns during routine testing.

Customers should not return the product to the store where it was purchased.

Instead, you can call McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867 for a replacement or full refund.