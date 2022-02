BALTIMORE — Starting today, the rate for Amazon Prime memberships is going up.

Yearly subscribers used to pay $119 for a prime membership.

Their total is now up to $139 annually.

Monthly memberships have also increased, those now cost $2 extra each month.

Right now, these prices only apply to new Amazon Prime subscribers.

Current members won't see an increase until after March 25.

This is the first price increase for an Amazon Prime membership since 2018.