Unity Park is now open equipped with splash zone

BALTIMORE — And if you don't get enough splashing this weekend, there's a new place to play in West Baltimore.

Unity Park is now open.

Bon Secours Community Works bought the lot from the city and after a series of community discussions, they all decided on a splash zone.

"This is a community that is vibrant that is worth while that has a lot of young people that deserve a safe place a fun place to recreate with their families," George Kleb, Executive Director of Bon Secours Community Works, said.

There's also grills for cookouts and playground equipment in the park as well.