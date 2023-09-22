Watch Now
Unity Park is now open equipped with splash zone

Posted at 6:51 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 18:51:30-04

BALTIMORE — And if you don't get enough splashing this weekend, there's a new place to play in West Baltimore.

Unity Park is now open.

Bon Secours Community Works bought the lot from the city and after a series of community discussions, they all decided on a splash zone.

"This is a community that is vibrant that is worth while that has a lot of young people that deserve a safe place a fun place to recreate with their families," George Kleb, Executive Director of Bon Secours Community Works, said.

There's also grills for cookouts and playground equipment in the park as well.

