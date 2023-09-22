Notre Dame Prep celebrates 150 years of education

TOWSON, Md. — This parade is part of celebrations honoring 150 years of education at Notre Dame Prep.

Today, this car caravan went from the school's old location at Notre Dame of Maryland University, to its current spot in Towson.

Inside the classic car, Sister Patricia McCarron, the head of Notre Dame Prep, was carrying a blessed candle that was lit on campus.

A principal at the school says everything, including that car, carries significance for the school.

"Everything that we've done, we are trying to honor the past where we've come from, recognizing that we're literally standing on the shoulders of giants, and the people who got us to this place, and then also carrying us forward into the future," Dr. Victor Pellechia said.

This weekend's heavy rains are also impacting the school's festivities.

They canceled a planned community service day tomorrow.

However, they have several other events planned to celebrate the milestone, throughout the year.