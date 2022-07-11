Help Out Students In Need

MARYLAND — With Summer in full swing the upcoming school year might be the last thing on your mind, but even if you're not ready to get supplies for yourself, its never too early to help those in need.

The Boys & Girls Club Maryland Alliance, along with the State Department of Education and Department of Transportation, are running a "back to school supply drive" for kids all across the state.

From July 11th-July 29th you can donate supplies at over 50 different locations, or make a monetary donation online.

MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. said on the drive, “From Western Maryland to the Eastern Shore, our goal is to reach students throughout our state and connect young Marylanders to life’s opportunities as they head back to school." They hope to beat last year's drive, which collected over 100 boxes of supplies and raised $3,300 in donations.

For information on what types of supplies are needed and to see a full list of drop off locations go to: https://mdot.maryland.gov/tso/pages/Index.aspx?PageId=174