Giant Food workers create floral blankets for Preakness Stakes winner

Thousands of flowers used for each blanket
Giant Food florists create floral blankets for Preakness winner
Posted at 7:01 PM, May 19, 2022
BALTIMORE — Local Giant Food florists have once again designed and created the floral blankets that will drape the winners of the 147th Preakness and Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

This will be the 25th year in a row that their work will adorn the winning horse.

Each blanket incorporates nearly 2,000 flowers and takes five in-store florists roughly eight hours to complete.

Surprisingly, the flowers used are not Black-eyed Susans, but instead Viking Poms, as Black-eyed Susans aren't even available this time of year.

Although its hard work though, the florists say it's rewarding work.

"It means a lot. I feel like I'm touching a piece of history and it just feels really great to see it go over the horse. You can say that I actually had something to do with that," florist Kathleen Marvel said.

