BALTIMORE — She wears a lot of hats.

She's a mother, grandmother, comedian actress and community advocate.

And she's being honored.

The 2600 block of Robb Street has been renamed after Pamela Leak, known as Ms. Maybelle.

Paul Jaffey

It's where she was raised by her father.

"They're naming the street after me because I do food giveaways, I've had the Clean Block Association around here, donated to the school, to the rec center," Leak said.

She tells us she's been a comedian for 26 years.