'Don't smoke or drink': The secret to making it to 104

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Birthdays are special, especially when you're celebrating 104!

The Liberty Road Volunteer Fire Department in Randallstown helped Theresa Kess Morton and her family do just that this afternoon.

Morton was born in 1919 in Glen Burnie.

She says the highlight of her life is her loving family and shared this about living so long.

"Hard work, cutting hedges and grass and my advice to everybody, don't smoke or drink," Morton said.

Morton also attributes her longevity to good food, staying active, shopping, crossword puzzles and she was a line dancer until about a year ago.

She has three living sons, five grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren and she says she loves each and every one of them.

They canceled a planned community service day tomorrow.

However, they have several other events planned to celebrate the milestone throughout the year.