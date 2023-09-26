Coppin State raises $100,000 to support student athletes with Golf Classic

BALTIMORE — Coppin State University raised $100,000 to support student athletes during the 20th Coppin Golf Classic at the Greystone Golf Course.

They raised more money this year than they did at last year's event.

Coppin State students lead the MEAC with an 89 percent graduation success rate.

In addition, to playing in the golf tournament, 169 participants had the opportunity to bid on auction items and enjoy an experience geared toward non-golfers, which included a golf clinic, wine tasting, live music and a cigar rolling lesson.

All proceeds from the activities will support facility improvements, scholarships, academic resources, facility improvements and scholarships for Coppin State Athletics.