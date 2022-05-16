Bi-Weekly Recycling Found To Be Beneficial

BALTIMORE, May 16th — Whether you love the lighter load to carry out every other week or hate the mountain of milk jugs you have piling up in the kitchen, Baltimore's bi-weekly recycling schedule is proven help the city.

After three months, the Department of Public Works says the shift helped stabilize collections and found solid waste crews are now able to complete 100% of their collection routes. The DPW also say they plan to implement route optimization software to further enhance and expedite waste removal.

No word has been given yet on when or if the shift back to weekly collections will go into affect.